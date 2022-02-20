Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEN. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $211.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 232.03 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.39. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.62 and a 12 month high of $320.00.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $3,609,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total value of $432,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,094 shares of company stock worth $8,657,327 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.50.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

