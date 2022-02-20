Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 119 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.37, for a total value of $3,306,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total value of $110,358.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,975 shares of company stock valued at $47,405,282. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $824.00 to $776.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $674.78.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $443.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.69 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $544.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $598.76.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

