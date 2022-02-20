Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 273 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $361,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $164.67 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.45 and a 12 month high of $290.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

