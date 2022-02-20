Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 4,828 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Entergy by 18.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth about $602,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth about $225,000. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 4.4% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth about $2,979,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

NYSE:ETR opened at $104.62 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.54 and a 200-day moving average of $107.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.33.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.