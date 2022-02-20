Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 4,828 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Entergy by 18.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth about $602,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth about $225,000. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 4.4% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth about $2,979,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:ETR opened at $104.62 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.54 and a 200-day moving average of $107.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.62.
In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.33.
Entergy Profile
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entergy (ETR)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR).
Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.