Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 6,450 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLY. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 129.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 77.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 57.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 122.3% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VLY shares. Wedbush started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.15.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.18. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

