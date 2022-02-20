Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 862 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,971 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Maximus by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 459,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,459,000 after buying an additional 58,058 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Maximus by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 369,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,735,000 after buying an additional 29,862 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 272,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

MMS opened at $76.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.77. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.84 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.36 and its 200-day moving average is $81.42.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,046,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.