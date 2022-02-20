Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insider Sells $988,457.26 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,408.46 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,033.40 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,533.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,516.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

