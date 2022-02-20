Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.250-$7.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $884.83 million-$884.83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $848.84 million.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $38.150-$38.500 EPS.

MTD traded down $8.66 on Friday, hitting $1,408.46. 100,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,794. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,533.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,516.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $1,033.40 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

