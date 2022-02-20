MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

MGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $37.92. 393,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,688. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.66. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 4.02%. Research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 153.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 131,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.