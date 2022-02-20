Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.00 Billion

Brokerages expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report $49.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $49.33 billion. Microsoft reported sales of $41.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year sales of $198.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $191.16 billion to $199.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $224.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $205.10 billion to $231.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,802 shares of company stock valued at $153,532,072 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $224.26 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $314.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

