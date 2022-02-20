Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Lowered to $221.00 at Mizuho

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $234.00 to $221.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $212.45.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $204.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $131.45 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.44 and its 200 day moving average is $202.91. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.0875 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 94.36%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $129,487.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,783 shares of company stock worth $5,532,884 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

