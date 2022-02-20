Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 544,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 295,321 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 3.11% of Middlesex Water worth $55,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSEX opened at $96.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.81. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $121.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 54.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

