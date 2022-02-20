Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 650,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $23,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 291.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,394,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,911 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,166,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 476.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 459,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after acquiring an additional 379,660 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50,927.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 149,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 251,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 142,200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIB opened at $34.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.20. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

