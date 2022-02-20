Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,621 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,021 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $54,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,321.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $222.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.