Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $100.37 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 178,051 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.1% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $100,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM stock opened at $119.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $107.58 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $618.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.