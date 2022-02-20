Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,742,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,409,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.09% of Stellantis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Asset Management lifted its position in Stellantis by 16.6% in the third quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 3,361,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,468,000 after purchasing an additional 477,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stellantis by 10.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,563,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after purchasing an additional 238,304 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Stellantis by 72.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70. The company has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.