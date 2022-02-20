Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes $181.69 Million Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,707,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,692,000. Invesco KBW Bank ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $141,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 341.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,486,000 after buying an additional 80,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 326,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,030,000 after purchasing an additional 106,926 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of KBWB stock opened at $70.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.69 and its 200-day moving average is $68.80. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $76.47.
