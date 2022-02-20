Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Trims Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 767,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 402,870 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $74,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after buying an additional 4,477,785 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,162,000 after buying an additional 1,668,662 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,251,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,592,000 after buying an additional 921,218 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,973,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,554,000 after buying an additional 231,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,583,000 after buying an additional 8,786,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $95.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.94. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $171.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

In other Morgan Stanley news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

