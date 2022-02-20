Millennium Management LLC Buys New Position in Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 641,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,029,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,303,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,771,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,765,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,483,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,771,000.

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 266,967 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.68 per share, for a total transaction of $12,195,052.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 67,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $3,001,183.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,892,210 shares of company stock valued at $108,582,043 and have sold 602,848 shares valued at $27,710,333.

NYSE:WRBY opened at $28.04 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WRBY shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

Warby Parker Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

