Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,677 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Power Integrations worth $32,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 65.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

POWI opened at $89.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.84. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

POWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $50,969.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $88,808.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,992 shares of company stock valued at $4,562,790 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.