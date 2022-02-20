Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,096,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 615,750 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Comstock Resources worth $32,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 41,094 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after buying an additional 3,252,873 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 38,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRK. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. US Capital Advisors raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.50. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $11.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.28.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.