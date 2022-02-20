MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 20th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.25 or 0.00021471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $89.21 million and $255,117.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.45 or 0.00256362 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00014611 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004710 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,819,254 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

