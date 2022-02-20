Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Trading Down 2.7%

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON) was down 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.49). Approximately 2,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113 ($1.53).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Mincon Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 114.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 112.96. The company has a market capitalization of £233.72 million and a PE ratio of 20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Mincon Group plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services rock drilling tools and associated products Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers conventional down the hole hammers, bits, and pipes for various drilling industries, including production and exploration mining, water well, geothermal, construction, quarrying oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mincon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mincon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.