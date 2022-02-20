Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target Cut to $155.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.73% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRTX. Bank of America raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.27.
NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $91.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.54. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $88.83 and a 1-year high of $209.05.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.
Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
