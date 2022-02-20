Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $406.00

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $7.57 million and $406.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for $347.60 or 0.00900391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00044186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.74 or 0.06827330 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,690.33 or 1.00219350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00048881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00051662 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 21,777 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

