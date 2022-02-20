Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Reaches $397.67 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for about $397.67 or 0.01036571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $4.75 million and approximately $342,950.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00044307 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,652.19 or 0.06913286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,235.97 or 0.99667003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00048913 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00051390 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 11,942 coins. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.