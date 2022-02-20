MML Investors Services LLC Grows Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after buying an additional 107,357 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after buying an additional 539,896 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,735,000 after buying an additional 92,353 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,895,000 after buying an additional 228,541 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,283,000 after buying an additional 85,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $440.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.98. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.23 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,185 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

