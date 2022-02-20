MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,820 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,258,000 after acquiring an additional 817,160 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 186,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

HDB stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $61.35 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

