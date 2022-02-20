MML Investors Services LLC Has $4.80 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 933.3% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 261.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,188,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 35.0% in the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,969.19.

CMG stock opened at $1,523.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,572.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,737.30. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,256.27 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.