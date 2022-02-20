MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 1,055 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter.

RWO stock opened at $51.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.86. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

