MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.65.

Shares of ODFL opened at $287.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $323.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.95. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $207.01 and a one year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.