Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Holdings Raised by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 235.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 68,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 657,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,415,000 after acquiring an additional 34,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

Shares of MC stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.81.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 87.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

