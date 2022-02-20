Moneysupermarket.com Group’s (MONY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MONY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.52) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 235 ($3.18) to GBX 240 ($3.25) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Moneysupermarket.com Group to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.19) to GBX 275 ($3.72) in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.19) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.52) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 288.13 ($3.90).

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at GBX 194 ($2.63) on Thursday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a twelve month low of GBX 182.60 ($2.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 311 ($4.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 205.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 219.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 8.61 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.12%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

