Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,931 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.35% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $77,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,874,245,000 after purchasing an additional 55,039 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,753,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,721,000 after acquiring an additional 124,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,011,000 after acquiring an additional 43,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,374,000 after buying an additional 105,898 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $11,833,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $247,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,022 shares of company stock worth $27,521,537. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.22.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $457.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $445.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.27. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.51 and a 12-month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.24. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.43%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.