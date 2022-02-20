Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Down 9%

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)’s stock price traded down 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.92 and last traded at $12.93. 2,449 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 288,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $35,183,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,270,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,463,000. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

