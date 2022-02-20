Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 540,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.29% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $76,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 391.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $146.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.76 and a 200-day moving average of $147.00. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.41 and a 12-month high of $155.00.

