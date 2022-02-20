Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,415,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,727 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $77,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in MP Materials by 27.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.66 and a beta of 3.39. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $53.03.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 86,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $3,484,730.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $8,526,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.70.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

