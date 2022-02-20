Morgan Stanley Increases Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target to $32.00

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.51% from the company’s previous close.

TS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

TS opened at $25.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.78. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

