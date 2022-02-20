Morgan Stanley Increases Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target to $32.00

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.51% from the company’s previous close.
TS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.
TS opened at $25.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.78. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
About Tenaris
Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.
