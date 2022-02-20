Morgan Stanley Lowers NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $88.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $74.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and sold 96,903 shares valued at $8,470,538. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,971,390,000 after purchasing an additional 796,968 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,130,000 after purchasing an additional 135,167 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,407,611,000 after purchasing an additional 484,081 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,037,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,170,000 after purchasing an additional 327,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

