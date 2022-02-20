Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,861,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 213,131 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.10% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $79,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 69.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,514,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,074 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 728.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,997 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 452.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,814,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,023,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $5,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

PAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.04.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is -600.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

