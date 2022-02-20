Morgan Stanley Sells 135,439 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,495,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.55% of Vroom worth $77,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 15.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,739 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 2.0% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,244,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,881,000 after purchasing an additional 138,824 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 30.2% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,979 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the third quarter worth about $83,358,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 162.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,679,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Vroom alerts:

In other news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vroom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

VRM opened at $6.33 on Friday. Vroom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.