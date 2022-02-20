Morgan Stanley Sells 43,078 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 657,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,078 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Waste Connections worth $82,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,935 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 840,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,862,000 after purchasing an additional 221,062 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,013,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,513,000 after purchasing an additional 365,062 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WCN opened at $121.00 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $138.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.05 and a 200 day moving average of $129.61.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.13.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

