Morgan Stanley Trims Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Target Price to $30.00

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Resideo Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.67.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 2.50. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.90.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 864.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 6,868.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

