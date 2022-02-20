Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Shares Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 618.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Movado Group during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Movado Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Movado Group by 120,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Movado Group during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 7,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $294,476.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,354,986 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOV opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $895.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average of $36.72. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $48.66.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

