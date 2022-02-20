MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $639.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $527.00. The company had a trading volume of 312,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,864. MSCI has a 52-week low of $400.01 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $557.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $607.16. The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 1.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,349,000 after buying an additional 29,747 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in MSCI by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,590,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in MSCI by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,158,000 after acquiring an additional 124,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

