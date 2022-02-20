MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €170.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €221.00 ($251.14) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($250.00) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($255.68) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($227.27) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €189.00 ($214.77) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €215.27 ($244.62).

MTX stock opened at €208.00 ($236.36) on Wednesday. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a fifty-two week high of €224.90 ($255.57). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €186.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €190.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.63.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

