MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Cut to C$68.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 27.32% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

MTY has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price target on MTY Food Group from C$84.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$70.00.

TSE MTY opened at C$53.41 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$47.52 and a 12 month high of C$72.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 16.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

