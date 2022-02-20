Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 703,300 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the January 15th total of 550,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 304,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of MLI opened at $58.50 on Friday. Mueller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.24. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mueller Industries by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,056,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,325,000 after buying an additional 224,203 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Mueller Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,511,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,398,000 after buying an additional 109,454 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth $246,966,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,970,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,981,000 after purchasing an additional 17,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,878,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,209,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

