National Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,108 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,156 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Amundi bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $364,105,000. State Street Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after buying an additional 1,405,555 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 250.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $130,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,331 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $89.63 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $47.51 and a 1-year high of $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.83. The company has a market capitalization of $118.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

