National Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,885 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,378 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.07.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

